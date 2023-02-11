Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bruker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. 982,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

