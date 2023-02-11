Calian Group (CLNFF) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Calian Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Calian Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calian Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calian Group Competitors 738 3836 5964 101 2.51

Calian Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.53%. As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Calian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calian Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calian Group N/A N/A 29.86 Calian Group Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,109.24

This table compares Calian Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Calian Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Calian Group. Calian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Calian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Calian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Calian Group pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Calian Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calian Group N/A N/A N/A Calian Group Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Summary

Calian Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. The Health segment involves in provision of a host of healthcare services to Canadian customers and clinician services. The Learning segment includes instructor led, e-learning, in class, and simulation-based learning to primarily Canadian customers. The Information Technology segment consists of professional services and solutions for application-based infrastructure, and cyber security. The company was founded by Lawrence Robert O’Brien on September 27, 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

