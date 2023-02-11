Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Up 2.4 %

CCJ stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

