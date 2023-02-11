Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.
Cameco Stock Up 2.4 %
CCJ stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.