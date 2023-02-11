Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 2,096.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Down 4.3 %
DCNNF stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of 0.04.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
