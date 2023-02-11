Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 1.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. 115,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 97,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Cango Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $58.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.75 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cango Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cango by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cango by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

