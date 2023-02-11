Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 1.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. 115,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 97,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $58.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.75 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
