CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $421,003.72 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00431288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00097887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.00737302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00570586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.