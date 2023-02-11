Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.