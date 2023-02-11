Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$2.40 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

WEED stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

