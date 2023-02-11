Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Update

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.