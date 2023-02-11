Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.10 EPS.

Capri Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.85 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capri by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Capri by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

