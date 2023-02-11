Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207.99 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and approximately $207.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.02 or 0.07028389 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081906 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00029619 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00062690 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010376 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023875 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,467,426,506 coins and its circulating supply is 34,622,985,924 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
