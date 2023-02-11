Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

