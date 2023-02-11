CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

CDW Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.16.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 46.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

