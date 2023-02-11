CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $93.13 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $93.13 million and $4.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00046748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00220989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11428558 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,273,662.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.