Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and approximately $379,880.50 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,367,362 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

