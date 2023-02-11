Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Price Performance

Centrica stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.