Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343,537 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Century Aluminum worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 100.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 362,207 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $17,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $10.22 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Century Aluminum

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

