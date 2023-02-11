Chainlink Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $267.72 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $6.97 or 0.00032051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

