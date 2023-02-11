Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 167,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

