Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Insider Activity

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 167,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

