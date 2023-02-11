Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $160.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

