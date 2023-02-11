Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 40,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 57,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 83.72% and a return on equity of 108.33%.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
