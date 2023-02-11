Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,084.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Stephens cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,872.68.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,515.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,549.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

