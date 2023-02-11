Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 481,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.