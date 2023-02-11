CIBC Raises Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$18.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

LUGDF stock opened at C$10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.46. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.99.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

