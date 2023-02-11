Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $84,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $296.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.