Citigroup Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.18.
Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
