Citigroup Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $105.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.25.

NYSE ACM opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6,037.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

