Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2,941.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

