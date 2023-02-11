Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 53.29 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.86 billion and a PE ratio of 888.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.77.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,444.28). In other news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($239,611.86). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,444.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

