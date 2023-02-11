Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Plans Dividend of $0.75

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CZBS opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

