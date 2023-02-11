Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Plans Dividend of $0.75

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CZBS opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $37.30.
About Citizens Bancshares
