Civic (CVC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.25 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $110.83 million and $12.25 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

