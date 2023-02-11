Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.86 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $343.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

CIVB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

