Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $343.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.