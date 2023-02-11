Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC cut shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

