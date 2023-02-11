Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Up 84.5% in January

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloopen Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $169,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cloopen Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cloopen Group by 417.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 117,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,760. Cloopen Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

