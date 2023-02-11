Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.99 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.15-$0.16 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 18,671,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.