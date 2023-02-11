Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coats Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Coats Group
