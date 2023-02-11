Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

