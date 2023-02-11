Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

