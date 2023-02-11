Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

