Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.80.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $156.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

