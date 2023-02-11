Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.37 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Compound has a market capitalization of $360.27 million and $13.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $49.57 or 0.00227355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00107440 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00061603 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00062733 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000404 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.87372569 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $25,206,733.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

