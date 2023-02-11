Compound USD Coin Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and $7.09 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00431563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.50 or 0.28587491 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.