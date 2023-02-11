Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Connect Biopharma Trading Down 1.8 %
CNTB opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
