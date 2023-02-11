Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the January 15th total of 66,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Connexa Sports Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

