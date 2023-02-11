Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,650.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

CNSWF opened at $1,789.23 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $1,850.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,647.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,558.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

