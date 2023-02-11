Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529 over the last three months. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Construction Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

