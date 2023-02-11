Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $32.98.
In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529 over the last three months. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.
Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
