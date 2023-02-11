Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.