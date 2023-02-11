Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Shares Up 1.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.60. 34 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

Further Reading

