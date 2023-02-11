Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 105,500 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Advantage Solutions worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $199,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

